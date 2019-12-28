NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord was killed in a Lafayette plane crash Saturday on her way to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

McCord, 30, was riding in a private plane with friends to watch LSU play. She was a freelance sports reporter who worked with WDSU, Cox Sports, ESPN, the Saints and Pelicans.

She was the daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said WDSU President and General Manager, Joel Vilmenay. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

McCord was born and raised in Baton Rouge. She started her broadcasting career in Cleveland, Ohio as an in-house reporter for the Cleveland Browns.

She moved back to Baton Rouge to become a radio host for 100.7 The Tiger and 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge. After three years, she became a full-time sports television reporter, working with Cox Sports, ESPN and WDSU. She was also the in-game host for the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints.

“Words cannot express the tremendous amount of sorrow our entire staff holds for Carley and her family,” said WDSU News Director, Akili Franklin. “She was an extraordinary woman and a talented reporter. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be severely missed.”

Carley is survived by her husband Steve Ensminger Jr., her family and friends.

