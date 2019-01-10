HOUSTON — There's nothing that Houstonians do better than stepping up and helping those in need. And in the days following the murder of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, our community has shown what love and support looks like.

Thousands of dollars have already been donated to the slain deputy's family via GoFundMe and other websites. And on Monday, Carlos Correa visited Dhaliwal's family to donate an extra $10,000.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared the news on his Twitter page thanking the Houston Astros player for his time and genorosity.

"It was unsolicited; you proactively reached out to assist fallen @HCSOTexas Deputy Dhaliwal's family in their darkest hour," Sheriff Ed Gonzales said. "Your visit was uplifting an your donation of 10k is very timely."

Ink Dot, a local business, printed 1,000 signs honoring the deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday afternoon. You can pick up a yard sign in exchange for a donation now until Friday.

And on Tuesday, you can order from any of the 79 Houston-area Papa John's Pizza locations and all of the proceeds made that day will be donated to the Dhaliwal family.

You can monetary donations to the family on these websites:

