Carthage man sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations

A Carthage man was sentenced to 60 months federal prison for firearm violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, a jury found 38-year-old Timothy Earl Brown guilty of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Brown was arrested after law enforcement responded to reports of a prowler at a rural residence in Panola County, according to information presented in court.

Brown was observed carrying a rifle by officers in the wooded area near the home. It was later discovered Brown was also in possession of a revolver.

Brown was previously convicted in Panola County in 2000 for theft, escape and in 2011 for sexual assault. He was also convicted in 2004 in the Eastern District of Texas for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2004.