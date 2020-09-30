Carthage's billboard regulation proposal shot down

That’s what city attorney Collin Underwood told the Carthage City Commission on Monday, after officials had asked him to look into the question in the wake of a Lilith Fund-paid billboard that read “Abortion is a blessing” went up on U.S. 79.

“I think the issue at hand or the big question was can we regulate content on billboards? The answer to that is a resounding no, in my opinion, and I think if we tried to do that we would be the focus of litigation, fast and furious, by some organization,” Underwood said.