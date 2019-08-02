DIBOLL, Texas — A Diboll police officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he responded to a house fire in late January.

According to the Diboll Police Department, on Thursday, January 31, first responders were called to a residential fire on Booker Street.

The DPD says when officials arrived on scene, the house was up in flames and full of smoke.

While helping fireman roll out the hoses, Officer Chris Wheeler was told the family's dog was still inside the residence.

Without a second thought, Officer Wheeler went to the bedroom, where the dog was thought to be, in attempt to locate it. He quickly began to break out windows, saving the dog, and returned it to the owners.

The rescue was captured on Officer Wheeler's body cam.