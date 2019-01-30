HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the SH 274 Bridge at the Cedar Creek Reservoir Spillway in Henderson County while crews conduct and in-depth inspection of the bridge.

According to TxDOT, a concern was identified during when a routine bridge inspection was performed by a local maintenance team.

The closure is expected to be in effect by 5 p.m. Traffic will be diverted during the closure.

The bridge will remain closed until a thorough evaluation has been completed and necessary repairs are made. The bridge is located on SH 274, about seven miles north of SH 31, between Trinidad and Seven Points.

“In the interest of public safety, the Tyler District made the decision to close the bridge to traffic while a more thorough evaluation can be conducted,” said Tyler District Engineer Glenn Green. “We’re bringing in our bridge experts to ensure the bridge can safely carry the anticipated traffic loads before we reopen.”

Drivers must use alternate routes along SH 334, SH 198 and SH 31 until further notice.

While the detour may be inconvenient, TxDOT appreciates the public’s patience as it conducts its safety protocols with due diligence in an effort to return the roadway to service.

###