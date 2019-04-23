TYLER, Texas — April 22 is the 49th earth day. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, it has been a day for Americans to reflect on our impact on the environment.

This month the Smith County Sheriff’s department is offering free pickup of bulky items in an effort to keep trash off county roads. This is not only to save tax payer dollars but Environmental Crimes Officer Mike Burton says, to also leave the world a cleaner place than it was before.

"We have to make a place for our children to live," Burton said. "And I wouldn't want to leave my child in a trashy world where you just go out, you don't go take it to a trash service you don't take it to a dump, you just throw it out on the road."

According to the EPA the average person generates over four pounds of trash every day and about 1.5 tons of solid waste per year.

There is plastic and waste in our oceans and water ways, some of that can be mitigated by recycling. However, we can also do our best to use less items that cannot be recycled, like plastic bags.

According to NASA’s climate research, Earth’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 1800's. A change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide also known as CO2, and other emissions resulting from human activity.

CO2 levels have seen a massive spike since 1950. Gasses like CO2 naturally trap heat in the atmosphere, which contributes to this average rise in temperature.

Now 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit might not seem like a lot, but we have seen other things happening with our planet that correlate to this rise in temperature.

The oceans have absorbed much of this increased heat. With the top 2,300 feet of ocean showing warming of more than 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1969.

We have seen sea levels rising as well, about 8 inches in the last century.

So what does all this have to do with us?

Since 1950 we have seen an increase in record high temperature events, as well as an increase in heavy rainfall events. If anything, that has been shown to hurt your bottom line.

According The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, harsher weather has negative effects such as suffering crop yields and higher energy bills.

Some easy ways to cut down your CO2 emissions are using LED light bulbs, unplugging unused electronics, or even this one can save you gas too, turning your car off in the drive thru.

For more info on the Smith County bulky items pickup you can head to smithcounty.org