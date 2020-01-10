Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Tyler barber gives back to community with haircuts

"We come from a low poverty family. We understand how it feels to be homeless. By doing that, we just want to give back to the community."

TYLER, Texas — All throughout East Texas there's diversity. For Hispanic Heritage month, we're celebrating our Hispanic neighbors who make our community better.

By styling one head at a time, Tony Garcia, is building people's confidence while trying to give back to the community.

"Before the business started, I thought helping out people would help me. It not just helped me but I feel happy about it," Tony Garcia said.

Garcia chooses to give back by providing free haircuts to those recently released from jail and those who are homeless.

"We come from a low poverty family. We understand how it feels to be homeless. By doing that, we just want to give back to the community," Garcia said.

Through the barber shop, Garcia says he's been able to offer jobs to those in the Hispanic community and help Spanish-native speakers with the 2020 Census.

"It makes me proud that a lot of us are stepping up and building our own businesses because this is a family owned business," he said. "Not just for us, but seeing other businesses growing up it helps our community because we're all connected. Everybody's a big family."

Garcia says his passion for helping is the reason he loves to give back, and he is able to do it through what drives him — art.