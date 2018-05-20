NACOGDOCHES- The Central Heights baseball team has been a team on a mission so far this postseason. They have been dominant both offensively and defensively, and that domination continued on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils defeated Pollock Central 8-2, to sweep the series and punch their ticket to the Regional Semifinals.

"The kids played well today," stated head coach Travis Jackson. "They did a great job rocking on to the 4th round where we've been before and hopefully we play some real good baseball next week."

Next up, Central Heights will take on Clifton in the Regional Semifinals.

