MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Police Chief Nathan Sodek shot and killed himself Friday morning when Texas Rangers attempted to serve a warrant against him at his home, according to McLennan County Sheriff Paul McNamara.

The Rangers had been investigating Sodek for allegations of sexual assault, McNamara said. When Rangers tried to serve the warrant, Sodek went into his house, got a gun, and shot himself, McNamara said.

Sodek was named interim Marlin police chief in October 2018 before he was promoted in December.

The Texas Rangers are investing the suicide.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: