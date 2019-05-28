TYLER, Texas — Ongoing challenges at Meals on Wheels East Texas spotlight the impact of the organization in feeding seniors and people with disabilities in their own homes.

While numerous churches and organizations offer group meals on a regular basis in Tyler, none match the scale of the publicly funded home delivery service of Meals on Wheels.

“It enables individuals to live at home where they may otherwise not be able to,” said Barbara Lundgren, the president of Meals on Wheels Texas, a statewide membership association.

“It’s not only a nutrition program, but it’s a wellness program, and one that keeps people independent and out of community settings like nursing homes or having to move in with family,” Lundgren said.

Meals on Wheels East Texas, which goes by the legal name Meals on Wheels Ministry Inc., serves six counties: Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

RELATED: Crowd vents frustrations at Meals on Wheels East Texas forum





Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, The Tyler Morning Telegraph.