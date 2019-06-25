TYLER, Texas — Shocking photos surfaced online of animal neglect at the Petland Tyler in 2018. Those photos sparked outrage from some East Texans and even prompted an investigation.

RELATED: Social media post sparks outrage at ETX pet store

The Humane Society of the United States opened up their own investigation into the business. A staff member of the organization went undercover to reveal sick and dead dogs inside the store.

Now, Petland is under new ownership and managers are promising to bring change. Owner Luis Marquez says he invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into the store for repairs, hired an entirely new staff, integrated more than 50 new reputable breeders for the facility, as well as started a contract with a local veterinarian.

Petland

Marquez's family currently owns five other Petland locations in Florida and is looking forward to taking over the new store. He says the videos and pictures that surfaced online prompted him to take action.

"I can tell you that when I saw them, I was shocked. I was disturbed." Marquez said. "I wish that maybe I had been here during that time. So that, you know, wouldn't have come out."

The pictures and videos caused concerns for some East Texans, prompting a few of them to protest the business. After months of animal neglect, Marquez promises there will be a positive change for the store and community.

"This is a new Petland Tyler and we're going to make sure that those types of things don't happen," Marquez explained. "When you come into the store, not only do we want you to feel like you're part of this Petland and family but you know, we want you to understand that we're not just saying it. I mean look at our animals are healthy look at the store, it's obviously money has been put into it."

Petland

Marquez says the new ownership will be a partnership with the community. Currently the business partners with more than 50 breeders. All information regarding the animals is open to the public. If customers would like copies of shot records, vaccines or warranties, they are accessible.

"We're fully transparent, and we got nothing to hide," Marquez said. "I think if you see the reactions when you come in, I think people are excited about it."

Josie Campbell is no stranger to Petland and has come plenty of times before. The new business model has only been in place for a few weeks and she say she can already see a change.

"We would come in and play with the puppies," Campbell said. "Honestly, they didn't seem super happy. I guess you'd say like they didn't seem like they've been loved on a lot because it's like they don't know how to interact with people. Now they look a lot happier and not as anxious with like their living arrangement, I guess you'd say for the time being."

KYTX

Marquez says he is looking forward to creating engaging activities for the community and finding ways to give back. He hopes to partner with local businesses, senior citizens and local hospitals to keep them informed of the new change.