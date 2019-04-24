WINONA, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Tuesday in an election fraud investigation.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, 68-year-old Carolyn Lewis of Winona allegedly witnessed four absentee ballots in violation of state election codes. The ballots were for a Chapel Hill ISD board election.

Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson reported the four ballots in question to the Smith County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation found Lewis was a Chapel Hill employee.

According to the SMSO, an investigator found Lewis in her personal vehicle with two additional absentee ballots and appeared to be filling them out.

Lewis allegedly told the investigatior, "We felt like the white people were gonna clown because this is the first time that we have ever seen this many in it."

The SMSO says Lewis admitted to soliciting ballots and signing the four ballots for the election.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis, who turned herself into the Smith County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. She was booked in the Smith County Jail.

Lewis is charged with unlawfully witnessing absentee application. She was released on $500 bond.