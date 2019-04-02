TYLER, Texas — Charlotte Russe Holdings Corporation together with its subsidiaries has announced the company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close 94 stores across the United States.

In Texas, the company will shut down the following locations, according to CNBC:

Hillside Village - Cedar Hill

New Braunfels Town Center - New Braunfels

Richland Mall - Waco

Tanger Fort Worth - Fort Worth

Victoria Mall - Victoria

The location in Tyler's Broadway Square Mall is currently not affected by the closures.

Charlotte Russe and Peek stores and online platforms are open and continuing to serve customers.

Additional information regarding Charlotte Russe's Chapter 11 filing and information about the claims process is available here. Consumers may also contact the company's claims agent, Donlin Recano, at (877) 864-4836 or submit an inquiry via email to crinfo@donlinrecano.com.