GALLATIN, Texas — The Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department has closed down a roadway in their area as it is not passable due to severe flooding.



Farm-to-Market Road 768, just north of Gallatin, is underwater and officials are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area.

