CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County has confirmed a second case of COVID-19.

According to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, the case is travel related and the person has mild illness and self-isolating at home.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Human coronaviruses are commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughing and sneezing.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself: