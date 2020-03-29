CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County has confirmed a second case of COVID-19.
According to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, the case is travel related and the person has mild illness and self-isolating at home.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Human coronaviruses are commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughing and sneezing.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues