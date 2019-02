CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested earlier this week for indecency with a child.

According to the CCSO, Jonathan Bryan Shobert, 46, was arrested Tuesday by the Texas Rangers.

He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on $50,000 bond. He has since been released.

Details regarding the specific incident(s) for which he was arrested have not been made available.

