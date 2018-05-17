WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are now investigating the in-home daycare where a baby died Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

Authorities said they received a report about an unresponsive child at a home in the 7900 block of Truman Cove at 8:45 a.m. The sheriff confirmed that the baby died shortly after.

According to Sheriff Robert Chody, the family of the baby has been notified. Sheriff Chody said investigators are working to determine the exact cause of death.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said the daycare does not have a history of problems.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said the daycare does not have a history of problems.

The in-home daycare is a "listed family home," the commission said.

Here are the three different types of in-home permits:

Licensed child care homes

These home operators provide care for less than 24 hours per day for seven to 12 children under 14-years-old. They must be licensed by the state and are inspected at least once every 12 months.

Registered child care homes

These home providers care to up to six children under the age of 14 and must be registered with the state. They also may care for six additional school-age children after school hours. No more than 12 children can be in care at any time at this home. Registered homes are inspected every one to two years.

Listed family homes

Homes with this type of classification care for one to three children. These types of daycares are not inspected unless a report is received that alleges child abuse or neglect, there is an immediate risk of danger to a child or if providing child care is subject to further regulation.

