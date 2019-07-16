TYLER, Texas — Whataburger and the East Texas Food Bank are teaming up once again to fight hunger across East Texas with a special Christmas in July food drive. The fundraiser is happening at 46 restaurants across the region.

On Tuesday, July 16, customers who visit a Whataburger restaurant from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and donate a minimum of two cans or non-perishable items, will receive a free Whataburger.

"Many of us tend to remember those who are hungry during the holidays, while the truth is that the need is pressing upon us all year long" said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. "We are so grateful for this summertime holiday warmth and our amazing partnership with Whataburger!"

Additionally, customers who donate $1.00 or more to the East Texas Food Bank at participating locations between July 15 and July 28 will receive a paper ornament and have their name decorate the walls of their hometown Whataburger.

"We're able to make up to 8 meals for every dollar," Michael Hetrick, Communications Manager at East Texas Food Bank said.

Over the past 7 years, donations have added up to more than $130,000 dollars, providing more than $1 million meals for families in need across East Texas.

"The East Texas Food Bank has a special place in our hearts, and we're proud to partner with them to provide food for families in our communities," said Ray Haskins, COO of DKT Investments, Inc. "Christmas in July is all about helping those in need, and we can't think of a better partner to help our friends and neighbors in East Texas than the East Texas Food Bank."

Participating Locations Include:

1739 South Beckham, Tyler

1717 Loop 323, Tyler

345 South South W. Loop 323, Tyler

6288 N. US Hwy. 271, Tyler

5003 Troup Hwy., Tyler

630 Hwy. 79 North, Henderson

108 N. Henderson, Kilgore

6241 Old Hwy. 135 North, Kilgore

6849 S. Broadway, Tyler

12405 US Hwy. 155, Tyler

311 South Main St., Lindale

103 Hwy 31 W., Chandler

2200 North Pacific St., Mineola

5916 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler

651 South Doctor M. Roper Pkwy., Bullard

12445 Hwy 64 E ., Tyler

2215 W Gentry Pkwy., Tyler

2010 Victory, Marshall

2406 Eastend, Marshall

3308 Fourth St., Longview

2401 Gilmer Road, Longview

3123 Eastman Rd., Longview

105 Spur 63, Longview

1479 E. Harrison Lane Longview

602 W. Main St., Hallsville

103 E.US Hwy. 80, White Oak

1301 N Wood St., Gilmer

137 W South West Loop 323, Tyler

16772 FM 2493, Tyler

421 North Timberland Drive, Lufkin

2617 North St., Nacogdoches

694 N. First St., Timpson

102 South John Redditt, Lufkin

819 W. Panola, Carthage

815 Hurst St., Center

103 N Brentwood, Ste. 900, Lufkin

12768 Hwy 84 E ., Joaquin

104 S Railroad Ave., Mount Enterprise

627 South Jackson St., Jacksonville

938 W. Main, Gun Barrel City

1203 North Dickenson, Rusk

1717 South Loop 256, Palestine

1417 E. Tyler, Athens

1281 E. Loop 304, Crockett

102 W Royall Blvd., Malakoff

2321 South Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant