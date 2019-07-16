TYLER, Texas — Whataburger and the East Texas Food Bank are teaming up once again to fight hunger across East Texas with a special Christmas in July food drive. The fundraiser is happening at 46 restaurants across the region.
On Tuesday, July 16, customers who visit a Whataburger restaurant from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and donate a minimum of two cans or non-perishable items, will receive a free Whataburger.
"Many of us tend to remember those who are hungry during the holidays, while the truth is that the need is pressing upon us all year long" said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. "We are so grateful for this summertime holiday warmth and our amazing partnership with Whataburger!"
Additionally, customers who donate $1.00 or more to the East Texas Food Bank at participating locations between July 15 and July 28 will receive a paper ornament and have their name decorate the walls of their hometown Whataburger.
"We're able to make up to 8 meals for every dollar," Michael Hetrick, Communications Manager at East Texas Food Bank said.
Over the past 7 years, donations have added up to more than $130,000 dollars, providing more than $1 million meals for families in need across East Texas.
"The East Texas Food Bank has a special place in our hearts, and we're proud to partner with them to provide food for families in our communities," said Ray Haskins, COO of DKT Investments, Inc. "Christmas in July is all about helping those in need, and we can't think of a better partner to help our friends and neighbors in East Texas than the East Texas Food Bank."
Participating Locations Include:
