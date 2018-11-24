SMITH COUNTY — Branson Gardner has been going to the Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farm since he was a baby. For 20 years his family has been making their own Black Friday traditions.

"The memories that we know we're going to make is what's exciting." Branson added, "This is something we do every year no matter what, just like it's family time no matter how busy we get we always make time for it."

He hopes this can continue for generations. However, their tradition could have been lost if it wasn't for Heather Reed. She's the daughter of the family business and the new owner.

"My parents started the tree farm about 30 years ago and a couple years back they decided they were done with it." Heather said.

She just didn't want to let go of all the good times she's had and hopes to give other families the chance to create their own special memories too.

Heather added, "We hope that they just have created those memories together and they can look at that tree and just think to that time they spent with their family and just really spend time together and just reflect on just what it really means."

