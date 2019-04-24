ALBA, Texas — Pictures taken by the SPCA of East Texas at a home in Alba have many East Texans concerned.

According to the organization, this is a case of neglect.

The SPCA of East Texas visited the home where they say they found multiple dogs living in unsanitary conditions.

"Filthy drinking water and piles of feces are causation for severe intestinal parasites, coccidia and giardia," the organization stated on Facebook. "Severe matting results in painful sores to the skin and infection."

Members of the organization asked for proof of rabies shots of the animals. However, they say the Wood County Sheriff's Office told them "proof of rabies is only requested upon a dog bite."

The WCSO says there is no law against "owning a bunch of dogs," according to a Facebook post by the SPCA.

The SPCA says the WCSO told the organization the dogs are well socialized, have no injuries and are well fed. They say "nothing that justified a criminal seizure."

Authorities also warn people not to take it upon themselves to save the animals, according to the SPCA.

So far, four dogs have been stolen from the owner. If you take the dogs or cats from the owner, you will be charged with theft of property and criminal trespassing, the SPCA says.

"We have been advised this animal neglect is not bad enough for Wood County officials to take action," the SPCA of East Texas said.

A representative from the SPCA says they expect to have a veterinarian visit the home on Wednesday to determine whether the animals should be removed.