TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Water Utilities recently experienced a wastewater collection discharge within Black Fork Creek that meets the notification requirements of the TCEQ.

The discharge is due to the collapse of a 42-inch sewer main in the creek bank caused by erosion from heavy rainfall. The spill occurred about 300 yards northwest of 1630 West Northwest Loop 323 around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 100,000 gallons of domestic sewage have spilled at this point.

The city has taken the following actions:

Appropriate local governmental officials have been notified: Yes TCEQ regional office has been notified: Yes The spill has been contained: No (Pumps and equipment are in route) Increased monitoring of water supply systems has been initiated: Yes Corrective Action: Emergency repairs of the 42 inch pipe are being coordinated with Shull Construction. Clean-up activities are underway: Yes. Tyler Water Utilities will continue to monitor the water quality conditions upstream and downstream of the discharge for the next few days to ensure that the water quality in Black Fork Creek has not been compromised. Other: The spill will be contained by the installation of by-pass pumps.

Residents may wish to take the following personal precautions: