ALTO, Texas — The city of Alto is under a boil water notice, according to the city's Facebook page.

According to the city, there is a water main break on Mill Street. The city says the break is depleting the tanks.

The water affects only drinking water.

Residents should bring their water to a full boil for two minutes before consumption.

