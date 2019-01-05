BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan held their third meeting addressing proposed development of the Midtown District on Tuesday evening.

The series of meetings on the issue was held to gain more input and discussion for the future of midtown.

"Altered but familiar," was the phrase used by Planner, Matthew Petty to describe the city's development goal.

Petty communicated that the city’s hope to use the existing infrastructure and land to revitalize and add to the midtown area without building out.

“I think the biggest concern we’ve heard from the citizens is that they won’t be listened to... We have tried very hard, very diligently to make sure that they understand and can trust that we are listening,” he said.

Petty’s presentation ended with an invitation to split up into groups to address various aspects of the development and come up with ideas for the city.

But some don’t feel their concerns will actually be addressed.

Jack Miller and his wife have lived in the area for years, and they are concerned with the proposed development as it pertains to MU1.

"The limited stuff that we’ve heard from the previous meetings has sounded good, but the main thing I’d like to do is preserve the existing neighborhoods,” Miller said.

He feels mobile homes are a way to start being a homeowner and, "live the American dream."

Miller said, "By kind of zoning it out of town, it eliminates that possibility for a lot of people that live in Bryan."

Not everyone shares his concerns though.

Nathan Winchester is also from the area. He’s an architect.

”I think it’s great. It’s an area that really needs to be developed. There’s a lot of kind of small things but there’s a lot of voids," he said.

And the city itself wants to assure locals that it will still be their Bryan.

Perry understands residents' concerns, "that where they live and what they love in their neighborhoods is just going to go away.But we are committed to making sure that what they like about their neighborhoods remains.”