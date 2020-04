EDGEWOOD, Texas — NET Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the City of Edgewood.

According to the city, the person was exposed through contact with a previously confirmed case.

The person is in home-isolation from the general population.

This brings the total cases to 4 in Van Zandt County.

City of Edgewood

