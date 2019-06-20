KILGORE, Texas — The City of Kilgore will begin construction on the Chandler Street improvements project on Monday, June 24.

The improvements include updates to the heavily used street portion between Woodlawn Street and Leach Street, with concrete pavement to create a more consistent and long-lasting travel corridor.

“Chandler Street wasn’t designed to withstand the high use of heavy traffic that it’s currently seeing. We’re working with KISD on this project to ensure it has a small impact on school and resident traffic, but it is a big job so there are going to be disturbances,” Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck said.

The $1.15 million project will replace and relocate the utilities within the project area, reconstruct curb and gutter, and reconstruct asphalt roadway with the reinforced concrete pavement that has been widened to match the northern concrete section. Widening the pavement section will also help with the high traffic use by the schools in the area.

Residents should expect detours and lane closures on Chandler Street during construction.

“If you are using the area, please make sure you watch for construction workers, heed all traffic signs, and bear with us as we make these improvements,” Director of Public Works Clay Evers said.

Lane closures will be in place Monday with Amanda Lane completely closed. Chandler St. will have one lane closed allowing traffic to only go one way from Woodlawn St. down to Leach St.