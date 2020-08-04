LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview mayor Andy Mack has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

According to a Facebook post by Mack, city staff is working hard to double and triple check reporting information each day.

“Here is what I do know,” said Mack in the post. “If we work together on this - practicing social distancing, washing our hands, only going out for true essentials, being respectful of essential employees, taking time to pray and ask God for wisdom and protection, we will come through this stronger than ever.”

New data will be released each day at 5 p.m. on cases in the city.

