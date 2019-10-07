LONGVIEW, Texas — The City of Longview is asking for an additional right-of-way lane on the intersection of McCann Road and Ruthlynn Drive. A resident says there is just one problem, an extra lane would rip into his property.

The city says this would result in eminent domain for safety reasons. The effort would increase the line of sight along the intersection.

"There are some issues with regard to visibility, which is the traffic safety concern." Longview Media Manager Shawn Hara said. "When there's a situation like that this city will look at increasing our right of way at that location to be able to have the appropriate amount of visibility."

Right along the busy intersection, there is a home that sits on property that could potentially be compromised for traffic safety.

Owner of the property, Steve Lorenzo says this will affect his way of life.

"What they're wanting to do is they are going to take out the large hundred-year-old tree, the sign, all the shrubbery [and] my backup access to get around," Lorenzo said. "I would like to resolve this."

Before the back and forth between the property owner and city, Lorenzo says the city stated he could build a fence reaching 6 ft. or less around his property. Since Lorenzo's home sits on the corner of a busy intersection, he put up fencing for additional privacy.

"Before the fence, people would cut through the yard all the time. More cars drive through the driveway missing the stop sign," Lorenzo said. "Kids were cutting through here. The buses were letting kids off. I had people come up to [my] door, try to open the door [because] the front's locked they're going around the back door trying to open the back door. The fencing has dramatically cut down on that."

Renovations outside of Lorenzo's home were completed in November. Now, the city is asking for change.

"The goal was to be able to make it so that the drivers that would be at the intersection will be able to more clearly see traffic coming on McCann Road," Hara said."If we can't come to an agreement, then sometimes we'll have to go through the eminent domain process."

According to documents only obtained by CBS19, the city of Longview made an offer to Lorenzo for the purchase of 1,950.79 square feet. Lorenzo says the proposal will not solve his troubles.

"That was for the concrete in the property, no value for the loss of value, nothing for the shrubbery, nothing for the trees or anything like that."

The decision will be finalized once Longview City Council votes on eminent dominant proceeding Thursday, July 11.