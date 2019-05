LONGVIEW, Texas — The Paul Boorman Trail in Longview is currently not accessible after heavy rainfall led to extreme flooding overnight.

"Although it may seem like a good time to go play on the trail in these conditions, it is very dangerous and swift water rescues are no fun," the City of Longview said in a statement on social media.

The city is asking residents to remember motorized vehicles (including boats and jet skis) are not allowed on the trail.