PALESTINE, Texas — The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice.

The notice is due to a leak repair in the area of Martin Luther King from Loop 256 to Lower Lake Road as well as Stewart Street, Westbrook Street and Columbia Street.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.