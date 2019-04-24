PALESTINE, Texas — A boil water notice that has impacted the Westwood area has been lifted.



On Monday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Palestine Utilities Department to issue a boil water notice to inform customers that, due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from their system must be boiled prior to consumption.

The city says their system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of Wednesday.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.