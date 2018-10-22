TYLER TEXAS — The city of Tyler is changing its water disinfection process for about a month, and officials say residents should not worry if their water looks or tastes a little differently.

The process will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 19, and some customers may notice a difference in the taste, odor, and color of the water coming out of their faucets. However, generally, there are no noticeable changes in water quality as a result of this temporary conversion, according to a city news release.

The city currently uses a combination of chlorine and ammonia called chloramines to disinfect its water, but will temporarily be treating its water with chlorine only.

“It is standard industry practice to periodically convert chloramines back to free chlorine to improve and maintain the highest water quality standards in potable water distribution systems,” the city announced in a news release.

“In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency and the (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) support this process as a necessary and effective measure for maintaining water quality,” the news release reads. “Tyler began using this process for annual, routine maintenance in October 2014.”

The city will implement directional flushing, combined with routine water monitoring, as measures to remove iron particles from water lines and to maintain the highest water quality for customers during the conversion.

Some iron particles may still make it into customer service lines despite the city’s efforts. Customers who experience discoloration should temporarily flush faucets, tubs and toilets, until the water has cleared. Clothing should not be washed during times of discoloration to reduce the possibility of staining. Prior to washing clothing, customers may want to run a little water in a bathtub to check for discoloration.

Periodic pressure drops may also be experienced due to the city’s extensive flushing efforts. Noticeable water quality changes associated with conversions are normally short-lived and are not public health risks.

Customers can safely consume and use their drinking water as normal during the conversion period. However, dialysis patients should consult with their physicians prior to the conversion to ascertain whether pretreatment adjustments are necessary for their dialysis equipment. Most dialysis equipment has already been outfitted with charcoal filters that remove free chlorine and chloramines; however, customers should check with their doctor as a precautionary measure. The city of Tyler has notified local hospitals and dialysis clinics in advance so that they can implement process changes if necessary.

Those conditioning water for fish or aquariums may also need to make changes to their water pretreatment process.

Additional information, including frequently asked questions, can be found on our website.

At the conclusion of the conversion period, which should occur on or around Nov. 19, the city of Tyler will convert its disinfection process back to chloramines. Should there be any questions or concerns regarding this temporary disinfection conversion, please contact the Tyler Water Utilities Service Center at 903-531-1285.

