TYLER, Texas — Downtown Tyler is considered to be the heartbeat of the community, a place where people can gather for fun, food and work.

Smith County was one of the many counties created by the first Texas Legislature in April 1846. At that time, an area centrally located in the county and on a hilltop was selected as the county seat. The county seat was named Tyler for President John Tyler, in recognition of his support for admitting Texas to the United States.

A year later, a town site was built with five streets running north and south and four streets running east and west and a small courthouse was built on the north side of the public square, now known as Downtown Tyler.

Most of the buildings there are considered historic, which is why City of Tyler Managing Director Stephanie Franklin said the city wants to not only preserve the buildings, but improve them.

"Because they're historic, they may not meet current code," Franklin explained.

A presentation will be given to the Tyler City Council on Wednesday about a plan to renovate the buildings with the Downtown Revitalization Grant Program.

If approved, business owners and potential buyers will be able to apply beginning in October for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

City of Tyler

Eligible projects include:

Life Safety Code Compliance

Commercial site exterior/façade improvements

American Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements

Historic reconstruction

Installation

Repair or replacement of exterior signage and/or lighting

"The amount of funds we have budgeted this year is about $50,000,"Franklin said.