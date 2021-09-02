City of Tyler considering public improvement district development near Bellwood Lake

Public Improvement Districts is an economic development tool that allows the creation of a special district within the city.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council kicked off 2021 by approving a new policy for Public Improvement Districts (PID) in hopes of encouraging economic growth.

A PID is an economic development tool that allows the creation of a special district within the city, where the district’s property owners reimburse a developer for the building costs of public infrastructure and improvements within the district. The public infrastructure improvements a developer would pay for include drainage, water and sewer, streets, and parks. Other improvements to the PID can include landscaping, fountains, specialty lighting, art, decorative and landscaped streets, and sidewalks, bike lanes, multiuse trails, signage that support the development and generate economic benefits to the city.

Tyler's policy requires a PID to be built within the North End Revitalization planning area or nearby. LouAnn Campbell, public information officer for the City of Tyler's utilities and engineering says the city did this in hopes of more growth in underdeveloped parts of the city.

"Areas within and surrounding our northern revitalization area will benefit from this additional development opportunity," Campbell said. "It coincides with our comprehensive plan and that plan helps provide for balanced growth throughout the city and areas within those surrounding our North End Revitalization area."

A developer has already submitted a petition with the city council for a PID near Bellwood Lake for the Westside Place PID. During Wednesday's meeting, there will be a public hearing for community input about the development before the council takes a vote.

"This is a development that we hope will, you know, bring job opportunities and more homes to that side of the city," Campbell said.

If approved, the Westside Place PID will be developed on about 40 acres out of more than 500 acres near the lake and Loop 323.

Campbell says the developer had not submitted any plans for businesses or homes at this time. The Tyler City Council meeting takes place on the second and fourth Wednesday every month at City Hall at 9 a.m.