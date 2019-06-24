TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler has more than nine thousand manholes. A 2017 assessment found that almost 900 were in need of repairs.

"Water was able to penetrate the manholes," Water Utilities Director Dr. Jimmie Johnson said. "That water is usually rainwater."

To make the project more manageable, city staff broke it down into three sections: Western Seal, Eastern Seal, and Repair and Replace Package.

City of Tyler

The City Council will hear a presentation about the Western Seal Package on Wednesday for 224 manholes.

The utility holes are used to carry out inspections, clean and remove objects in the sewer lines, and change the water's direction.

Johnson says the leaks could potentially affect the city's two wastewater treatment plants with an increase in the flow of incoming water.

The Eastern Seal's 258 manholes and the Repair and Replace Package's 415 manholes will be presented to the council at a later meeting.

If approved, the project will be Tyler's first major manhole rehabilitation.