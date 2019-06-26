TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler held their comprehensive plan meeting Tuesday night for residents to voice their concerns involving transportation, public facilities, and service.

RELATED: City of Tyler updating the city's comprehensive plan

About a dozen people attended the Harvey Convention Center to get informed on what the city has planned for North Tyler. The purpose of their open house meetings is to create dialogue for the city to get feedback on what people would like to see in their communities.

"I'm not satisfied with what's happening in North Tyler," resident Susie Square said."I need to know what the plans are, and how it's being viewed."

Square has lived in North Tyler all her life. She says years ago her hometown resembled beauty. Now, she sees an almost desolate community.

"There was a time when North Tyler was a vibrant neighborhood. And the houses were well kept the lawns were well groomed," Square said. "And now I drive down the streets and I see tire stores in the middle of neighborhoods, abandoned cars everywhere."

She says she attended the meeting to see the city's plan for North Tyler.

"There's no reason that Tyler is looking the way it's looking now, except for the fact that nobody's paying attention," Square said.

City of Tyler's Planning Manager, Kyle Kingma says he is hoping to receive feedback from residents like Squares.

"We're getting feedback from the public to see, you know what kind of concerns people have also to let people know that we do have," Kingma said. "A comprehensive plan that has a covers chapter or areas such as transportation, north and revitalization, housing, and also public facilities."

He says because of events like these, feedback can add new chapters to the city's comprehensive plan like the most recent addition, education.

"Because there was overwhelming feedback saying that we, you know, we need to focus on these things. So that might be something that happens this time as well." Kingma said.

Square is hopeful her community will grow into what it once was.

"I want to, to smile when I leave my house. I want to smile when people that I know come to Tyler, and I give them directions," Square said. "I want them to see the place that I remember and the place it could be."

Proposed changes will be taken to the city council where they will discuss if suggestions will be a part of their action plan. The next open house will be on August 27 at the Discovery Place Annex.

RELATED: CITY: How proposed South Tyler developments fit with First Comprehensive Plan

RELATED: City of Tyler wants your input on improvements to parks and recreation

If you would like to submit suggestions, click here.