VAN, Texas — A 3rd case of COVID-19 as been confirmed in the City of Van.

According to the city, all 3 cases are community spread with one patient currently hospitalized and the other two are in home isolation.

“If everyone will stay home, this will pass, and we can resume normal everyday activities,” Said Van Mayor Don Smith. “just because you feel okay and do not have symptoms does not mean you are not a carrier and you could be spreading the virus without even knowing it.”

If you feel you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14-days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider.

City of Van, Texas City of Van, Texas. 3.9K likes. The City of Van, Texas is known for being one of the best places for business near Dallas, TX as well as being one of the best places to live in East Texas due to its...

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas