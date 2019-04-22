PALESTINE, Texas — Three water main breaks have been reported following issues at the City of Palestine Water Treatment Plant caused by recent storms.

According to city officials, the breaks occurred in the Westwood community, the Salt Works area and at the intersection of Spring Street and Virginia Avenue.

Administrators say residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all.

The city is working to fix the issue.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS19 for the latest information.