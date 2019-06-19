LONGVIEW, Texas — "Cramped" and "inefficient." These are just two of the words used to describe the space currently serving as home of the Longview Police Department.

But, change is coming starting with a $1 purchase made Monday.

"It’s a tax lien property," said Longview City Representative Shawn Hara. "All of the entities that collect taxes on a particular property, that includes the city, the county, the school district, would all have a lien on that property. We’re asking for the other entities to go ahead and forgive the liens against that property so that it can be utilized as part of this. And so, they’re releasing it for $1."

The 0.1072-acre tract of property is located on Pearl Street, not even two minutes west of the city's current police station. The land is among several properties the city is acquiring as it prepares to build a new police station that Longview voters approved in the November 6, 2018, bond election.

“The total bond package was a little over $100 million ($104.2 million), but it was split between three different propositions," said Hara. "For public safety, within, that is our police department, a little over $30 million was earmarked for doing this project.”

There are questions regarding the close proximity of the new location to the existing police station.

"The goal is to have the police station be here and be able to house everyone in this central location where they can still respond throughout the community," said Hara.

It's a necessity Hara says is long overdue.

"The current facility was built in the 70s and it was based on the model of policing they had at the time, but also the amount of officers they had," Hara said. "As the department has grown over these few decades, the building has not."

Hara says the city is currently in the property acquisition and designing phases of the project and will not likely see the new station completed at least for another two to three years. Hara says the men and women in blue, who serve the city daily, deserve a home fit for their mission.

"They've had to expand into additional leased space, but they've also had to put officers into spaces that weren't meant for offices," said Hara. "This plan is to be able to within this new building allow for that continued growth that would be expected over the next several decades."

The Longview PD is authorized to employ 175 officers, which is much more than in previous decades. This is another reason Hara says a new, larger space will benefit both the department and the community it serves.

“In terms of efficiency and location, it’s pretty centrally located for the community as a whole," Hara said. "As well, some of the other resources that we have for the city that are already coming in to this location, so it’ll be directly across the street from our existing city hall. The existing police station will actually be utilized for other purposes moving forward."

