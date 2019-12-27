The City of Frankston is working on a busted water line.
According to the City’s Facebook page, the waterline is located on Highway 175 between town and cemetery.
Interruptions in service may occur until repairs are completed
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
The City of Frankston is working on a busted water line.
According to the City’s Facebook page, the waterline is located on Highway 175 between town and cemetery.
Interruptions in service may occur until repairs are completed