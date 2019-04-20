ALTO, Texas — After three tornadoes destroyed the city, homes, and other areas of Alto, everyone is stepping forward to help the community on the path to recovery.

Tom-Mac, Inc., of Houston, will arrive in Alto on Tuesday, April 23, to begin the process removing debris left behind. Crews are expected to work seven days a week until the project is complete.

The Alto cleanup efforts will utilize five double barrel trucks with self-loaders. That is equivalent to 10 trucks and an excavator making rounds to remove debris along state highway rights-of-way. The contract is being coordinated in conjunction with the City of Alto and Cherokee County.

According to The Texas Department of Transportation, the contractor will start on State Highway 21 moving eastward making its first removal pass, and then a second pass to assure all debris has been removed from the ROW. This schedule is subject to change.

“This will be a tedious process with the roadways being reduced to one lane and big trucks making constant stops so drivers are asked to slow down and be patient when traveling through the work areas,” said Kathi White, TxDOT public information officer. “I would even suggest using alternate routes where possible to avoid delays.”

A state monitor along with a TxDOT inspector will oversee the execution and day-to-day operations of the contract to ensure that the cleanup process is safely and effectively administered. As the contractor works to remove debris from the area, local TxDOT crews will resume normal maintenance activities.

TxDOT expects to remove about 45,000 cubic yards of tree debris during the cleanup effort that is anticipated to span six weeks in the Tyler District.