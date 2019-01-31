SAN ANTONIO — The Archdiocese of San Antonio released a list of priests credibly accused sexual abuse this afternoon.

The list includes the name of 56 clergy members. You can see the report below or click here.

Report on Child Sexual Abuse by Clergy in the Archdiocese of San Antonio As the Archdiocese presents this report to the parishes and the faithful of the Church in San Antonio, we address especially those who are survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Our shared responsibility and care must be for each survivor who was sexually abused as a child by an adult who violated a sacred religious trust.

The release comes three months after Cardinal Daniel DiNardo promised more accountability and transparency from the Catholic Church into the clergy sex abuse crisis. DiNardo oversees the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and is the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“We must begin the healing process by eliminating the evil of sexual abuse,” DiNardo said in a video statement in October 2018.

In a Sunday bulletin from St. Pius Catholic Church Father Pat O'Brien stated around 60 priests are on the list. He added that, over the last decade, there have not been any credible claims.

For decades, the Catholic Church has dealt with the priest sex abuse crisis as allegations have surfaced worldwide.

The church has paid out more than $3 billion to settle sexual abuse claims, according to an analysis of BishopAccountability.org, an online database that tracks the sex abuse crisis.

More than 6,800 U.S. Catholic priests have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to an analysis by BishopAccountability.org of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop data, and there are at least 19,000 survivors of sexual abuse by U.S. Catholic priests.

At least 70 U.S. Catholic dioceses have released the names of credibly accused priests. Other dioceses include Boston; San Diego, California; Portland, Maine; Fort Worth, Texas; and Louisville, Kentucky.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse by a priest, there are resources available. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests has a local chapter. The Archdiocese has their own victim assistance program.

