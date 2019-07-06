TEXAS CITY, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed who fell in the water north of the Texas City Dike.

It happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday. He fell from a small personal vessel and that was hit by a large wake, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon said.

Damon said Reed was traveling with his wife. He did not have a life vest on.

Reed's wife told authorities a large wave hit him, causing him to fall into the water.

Texas City police chief Joe Stanton called Reed a big part of Galveston County law enforcement.

"He's just a really good cop," Stanton said. "He's been in this county a long time, worked for several different agencies. I know he was a big part of Kemah and everything they were accomplishing and doing over there. He's just a big part of this Galveston County community as far as law enforcement.

"We're a tight-knit group here. He's one of our's and we're out there. We're going to find him."

Wendy Ellis, the city administrator for Kemah, called Reed a valued colleague, trusted friend, family man and community volunteer.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and his friends," Ellis said.

Reed, who's been the Kemah chief for a little more than two years, is also a board member of the Clear Creek Independent School District; a former officer for the League City Police Department; and former city manager for both League City and Nassau Bay.

Reed had retired and was running his own consulting firm when he took over the Kemah Police Department. He is a father of three.

