Coker Enterprises owner, employees work to salvage items after fire burns down office building

“We’ve got the best customers in the world. Everybody’s been very kind and very understanding,” owner Steve Coker.

TYLER, Texas — As employees and family members rummaged through a flame-damaged office building off of U.S. Highway 271 Wednesday, the owner of the trailer and tractor shop Coker Enterprises remained optimistic – he plans to get his business of 43 years back open for his loyal customers, he said.

Steve Coker answered a call from his alarm company at 4:10 a.m. when something triggered a motion sensor alarm at the business, located at 7106 U.S. Highway 271 North in Tyler.

While he was getting ready to go to the business, he got a call saying a passerby reported his office was on fire. Once he got to the shop, which is about six miles from his home, Coker saw about seven fire trucks responding from several area fire departments.