LEON COUNTY, Texas — An 84-year-old Palestine woman has been arrested for the 1984 murder of her husband. The murder was considered a cold case.

On June 27, a Leon County Grand Jury returned an indictment for murder charges for Norma Allbritton. She has been arrested for the murder of her husband, Johnnie Albritton.

Johnnie Allbritton was found murdered in his home outside of Buffalo. The homicide case remained unsolved for 35 years.

Leon County Sheriff Office says the case was reviewed and reinvestigated by a team of Leon County Investigators and a Cold Case review team.

Allbritton was arrested by Leon County Investigators on July 1.

