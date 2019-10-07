LEON COUNTY, Texas — An 84-year-old Palestine woman has been arrested for the 1984 murder of her husband. Until recently, the case had gone cold.

On June 27, a Leon County Grand Jury returned an indictment for murder charges against Norma Allbritton. She was subsequently arrested for the murder of her husband, Johnnie Albritton.

Johnnie Allbritton was found murdered in the home the couple shared just outside of Buffalo. The homicide case remained unsolved for 35 years.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the case was reviewed and re-investigated by a team of investigators and a cold case review team.

Allbritton was arrested on July 1.

CBS19 will update this story as more information regarding the case becomes available.