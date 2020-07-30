Colleges make adjustments to admissions process amid COVID-19

Tyler colleges and universities are making changes to admissions procedures to recruit more students.

TYLER, Texas — As students around the country prepare to enter their freshman year of college, schools in Tyler are making adjustments to their admissions requirements to make sure that interested students are able to attend in the fall despite the pandemic.

"I think because of what's been going on in the world with COVID-19, it's made us take a step back and think what can we do to better help our students through this weird time," Claire Mizell, Director of Admissions at Tyler Junior College, said."

At Tyler Junior College, admissions representatives are reassuring their potential students by offering rolling start dates throughout the fall semester.

"Our classes start August 24 for the fall semester," Mizell said. "So there is still plenty of time for students to get all their admissions requirements taken care of. If they aren't able to get it or they're just not sure, maybe I want to start, then we have some other terms in the fall."

The admissions requirements for TJC are still the same, however, they are offering online orientation for admitted students who would prefer not to come on campus right now.

"If a student wants to come to campus and get that real college experience, they can do that," Mizell said. "It's led by our orientation student leaders. It's really positive interactive experience. If a student cannot get to campus, or maybe they don't feel comfortable, we offer the same program through a virtual setting so they can still participate, talk to the orientation leaders, talk to other students, and have a really great positive experience."

At the University of Texas at Tyler, their admissions team is dropping some of their mandates. Not only are their waiving ACT and SAT scores, but they are also implementing a standard GPA requirement.

"So we waive that requirement for entering freshmen and instead we have a minimum GPA," Lucas Roebuck, Chief Communications Officer at UT Tyler, said. "So if you are in the top 25 of your class, if you live in Texas, you know, the top 25 your class, you get in. So, and that's been our policy from before. Now, you have to have a minimum GPA of 2.75 for admission, if you're not in the top 25% of your class."