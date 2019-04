COMMERCE, Texas — Commerce ISD announced the principal of Commerce Middle School is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

According to the district, Dr. Shenequa Miller was placed on leave on April 17 during an internal investigation.

The district did not say why Dr. Miller is under investigation. However, the district confirmed there were no other agencies involved in the investigation.

Tin Bronson, the assistant principal at A.C. Williams Elementary School, is the acting principal.