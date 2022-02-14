Longview senior living facility residents renew vows, remember spouses on Valentine’s Day

20 couples renewed their vows today in celebration of Valentine's Day.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Leora Vetter placed her hand on husband Ralph’s cheek and kissed him on the forehead during a Valentine’s Day ceremony in which the couple renewed their vows at nearly 61 years of marriage.

Twenty couples participated in the ceremony Monday at Parkview on Hollybrook senior living center in Longview to renew their wedding vows as other residents remembered lost spouses.

The Vetters had not previous renewed their vows, although they will celebrate 61 years next month. Ralph Vetter said he has wanted to renew the couple’s vows many times before.