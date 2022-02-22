Visit Tyler releases list of 23 area students named as first Rose City Ambassadors

The program will help high school students earn community service time for college applications.

TYLER, Texas — Nearly two dozen area high school students have been selected for the first Rose City Ambassadors class.

The new volunteer program will put its 23 students in position to greet visitors throughout the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail March 25 through April 10 as its first act of service, according to a statement from Visit Tyler.

Students who were selected will be at the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail ribbon cutting Mach 25 at the Pyron Home, 212 W. Dobbs St., and will volunteer at events including the Texas Rose Festival and Azalea District Trail of Lights.